By Kelly Krager Editor • kkrager@mihomepaper.com • 989-269-9918
BAD AXE — City council unanimously adopted its five-year Bad Axe Area Parks and Recreation Plan Tuesday night, placing a jogging trail and splash park at the top of its goals for the near future. More...
Gov. Snyder: We have a clear path toward Michigan’s future
Gov. Rick Snyder presented his seventh State of the State address to the Legislature Tuesday, outlining an accountable model for continuing strong economic growth and attracting new talent to Michigan. More...
KINDE — Laker took the lead just before halftime and never looked back, defeating North Huron, 60-45, Monday in a boys basketball game. Drew Sholler drained a three-point attempt in the final minute of the first half to give Laker a 29-26 More...
BAD AXE — Future brides and grooms, it’s time to take a break from this frigid, bleak season to picture your own special day in the sun. Anyone looking for products, advice and services to make their wedding day shine should plan to More...
By Kelly Krager Editor • kkrager@mihomepaper.com • 989-269-9918
HURON COUNTY — In anticipation of open seats on the County Planning Commission, commissioners debated whether to appoint one of their own. Commissioners Dave Peruski and John Nugent have both served on the planning commission in the past, More...
Valentine dinner, dance planned at Fox Hunter’s Club
UBLY — The Harbor Beach Hospital Foundation will host its 14th Annual Valentine’s Day Dinner and Dance as their next fundraising event beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Ubly Fox Hunter’s Club beginning at 5 p.m. More...