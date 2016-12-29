Stabenow asks Trump to lower prescription drug prices
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) last week joined 18 of her colleagues and sent a letter to President-Elect Donald Trump outlining specific steps his Administration should take to bring down the cost of prescription drugs. More...
State champs Unionville-Sebewaing Area softball Felix Beiwald, of Laker track Regional champs Bad Axe bowling team Ubly girls cross country team Ubly football team David Errer, Bad Axe bowling District More...
The Fat Guy is sitting here watching the Quick Lane Bowl from Ford Field between Boston College and Maryland. I have attended four of these games at Ford Field and enjoyed all of them. I remember going to watch Randy Moss when he was at Marshall. More...
Tim and Sue Souva of Oakland, California, announce the birth of their daughter, Layla Moon Souva. Layla was born on Sept. 27 at Alta Bates Medical Center in Berkley, California, with the delivery performed by Dr. Elizabeth Schleuning. More...