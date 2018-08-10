Hockey time!
A good old fashioned hockey game broke out on the ice of a farm field in the Village of Gagetown last Saturday. Left, father Ken...
Bad Axe approves infrastructure work
BAD AXE – Major infrastructure work is scheduled to take place in the City of Bad Axe. At its recent meeting, Bad Axe City Council...
Man Therapy campaign for mental health completes inaugural year
UPPER THUMB – Over the past decade, 83% of suicides in the Thumb Community Health Partnership’s (TCHP) four-county region were men. TCHP’s coverage area includes...
Meet and Greet
Many area youth, and other book enthusiasts, visited the Bad...
2 Perfect: Local family celebrates birth of son on 2-2-22
BAD AXE – If Lane Kenneth Gamer’s favorite number winds...
Ubly Elementary HONOR ROLL
3rd Grade: Brynnleigh Bambach, Alexander Dropeski, Blake Franzel, Rylee Guza,...
Where’s the VIEW?
A yard full of perfectly manicured evergreen trees can be...
Warriors enjoy unlikely threepeat
KINDE – For only the third time in school history,...
Bearcats make history
MARLETTE – Making school history can sometimes be very difficult....
Girls districts off and running
CARO – The first night of the Division 3 girls...
Ubly too much for Owen-Gage in district opener
CARSONVILLE – Ubly began defense of its Division 4 district...
Boys Basketball Roundup
CARO – Bad Axe pushed its winning streak to six...
Sourcing the best available flood risk data is a whole community effort
The inevitability of change is true for many things, including flood risks across the country. Flood maps are important tools...
Stabenow sponsors legislation to prohibit Congress members from trading stocks
Says legislation will prevent conflicts of interest, insider trading WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Debbie Stabenow recently cosponsored bills to ban...
Stabenow, Peters announce singlelargest ever investment for Great Lakes
WASHINGTON D.C. – Senator Debbie Stabenow and Senator Gary Peters recently announced that the $1 billion investment in the Great...
Peters applauds House passage of bipartisan postal reform legislation
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI), Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, applauded House passage...
The heart-mind connection
The American Heart Association has been doing considerable research to determine the significance between heart and mental health. They have...
BARBARA JEAN EVANS
1934-2022 Barbara Jean Evans, age 87, of Port Austin, passed...
DENNIS A. HAIST
1940-2022 Dennis A. Haist, age 81, of Sebewaing, went to...
THOMAS J. LERASH
1949-2022 Thomas J. Lerash, age 72, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly...
MARY CLAIRE NOWAK
1939-2022 Mrs. Mary Claire Nowak, age 82, of Ubly, passed...
SHARON ANN “HONEY” CHAMPAGNE
1956-2022 Sharon Ann “Honey” Champagne, age 65, of Caseville, loving...
JOANNE ELIZABETH VANDER MEULEN
1935-2022 Joanne Elizabeth Vander Meulen, age 87, of Caseville, passed...