Sourcing the best available flood risk data is a whole community effort The inevitability of change is true for many things, including flood risks across the country. Flood maps are important tools...

Stabenow sponsors legislation to prohibit Congress members from trading stocks Says legislation will prevent conflicts of interest, insider trading WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Debbie Stabenow recently cosponsored bills to ban...

Stabenow, Peters announce singlelargest ever investment for Great Lakes WASHINGTON D.C. – Senator Debbie Stabenow and Senator Gary Peters recently announced that the $1 billion investment in the Great...

Peters applauds House passage of bipartisan postal reform legislation WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI), Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, applauded House passage...